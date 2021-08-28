Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Eleven new cases here

roblawnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven new cases of the coronavirus were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Friday. T... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robinson Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive remains below the benchmark of 5 percent. New data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows more than 20 percent of coronavirus cases reported last week were among children. Cases in kids have exploded since July, from about 38,000 reported weekly to more than 200,000. Almost 5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 1,194 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., there are 502,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 1,194 new cases have been reported within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.92%, decreased by 0.03 since Saturday morning;...
Saline County, KSksal.com

1 New COVID Death, 43 New Cases

There is one new COVID death and 43 new cases of the virus in Saline County. According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 549 active cases of the virus in the community. Overall, 137 people have now died. Salina Regional Health Center Reports they have 16 patients in...
Crawford County, ILroblawnews.com

Robinson woman gets DOC sentence

Crawford County State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner, announced on Aug. 30 that Payton K. Weck, 23, Robinson, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Environmentroblawnews.com

County hot and dry in August

Crawford County was hotter and drier in August but still managed to stave off drought.Throughout the... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Another resident dies from Covid; 44 new cases

Another Dubois County death has been attributed to Covid-19 bringing the total up to 120. Additionally, 44 new cases were recorded in the county on Friday. This brings the total number of cases up to 7,106 since the pandemic began. The county advisory status has been lowered to the “orange”...
Saline County, KSksal.com

Health Department: No River Festival Quarantine Plans

Though the state recommends quarantine for those who are unvaccinated and attend a mass gathering of 500 or more like the Smoky Hill River Festival, the Saline County Health Department says it will not issue a quarantine order for those who attend the event. The agency says those who attend...
Politicsroblawnews.com

Library winners

Twenty-three young people participated in the West Union District Library Summer Reading Contest. Ev... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Lawrenceville, GAroblawnews.com

Applications available for Lawrence County United Fund

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrence County United Fund has announced that applications are now available for local non-profit organizations who wish to seek funding from the organization in the new fiscal year. Applications can be picked up at the First Financial Bank, 1601 State Street in Lawrenceville. Completed applications can be returned to the bank no later than Thursday, Sept. 30.
Johnson County, TXwsipfm.com

35 New COVID-19 Cases in Johnson Co Tuesday

The Johnson Co Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 within the county on Tuesday, August 31st. Johnson County’s total COVID-19 cases has now increased to 3,059 overall, 252 are active, 17 are currently hospitalized and 2,798 have recovered. Out of the 35 new cases, 3 are vaccinated and 32 are not vaccinated and 6 are under the age of 18. Unfortunately, there was 1 additional death reported in Johnson Co Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 43. According to the JCHD, the additional death made 13 deaths since August 1st and accounts for 30% of the total deaths since the pandemic began.
Hutsonville, ILroblawnews.com

Hutsonville board votes to keep masks optional

Face masks remain optional in Hutsonville Unit 1 schools following an emergency school board meeting Monday. The meeting came after a conference call with the Illinois School Board of Education about the district being placed on probation for not following Gov. JB Pritzker’s mask mandate. Want to read the rest?
Public Healthroblawnews.com

Positivity rate for COVID-19 remains high in Lawrence County

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrence County Health Department is continuing to work towards lowering the numbers of COVID-19 infection within Lawrence County. As of Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m., Lawrence County was showing 82 active cases and a positivity rate of 5.2%. Lawrence County has had a total of 49 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Environmentroblawnews.com

Crawford stays hot and dry

Crawford County continues to run hotter and drier than much of the state. Still, abnormally dry cond... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Public Healthkauainownews.com

1,678 New Cases Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,678 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 62,229. Two new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 55 new infections were identified on Kaua‘i Sunday. The state’s two-week average is now 863 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of...
Illinois Stateroblawnews.com

COVID concerns cloud week of state fair events

The week of Governor’s Day and Republican Day at the Illinois State Fair is always packed with political events. And this year was no exception. It’s impossible to attend them all, so one has to pick and choose and go with the flow. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy