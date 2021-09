Elkhart Civic Theatre is based at the historic Bristol Opera House in Bristol. Photo provided

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre is re-emerging from the pandemic with plans for a full season of musicals and plays.

Elkhart Civic Theatre offers season tickets for its mainstage shows along with flex-passes for four mainstage shows. Individual tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 1. Shows are performed at the Bristol Opera House unless otherwise noted.