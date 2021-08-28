TCU announces pair of promotions

SOUTH BEND — Teachers Credit Union has announced the promotions of district managers Marion Fulce and Sandy Seacott to assistant vice president. Fulce oversees TCU’s St. Joseph County branches as well as the credit union’s four branches in southwest Michigan. She has more than 40 years of banking experience, with the last 10 years at TCU. Fulce received an MBA from Indiana University South Bend and a BS in Business Education from Ball State University. Fulce is active in the community, serving as vice chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and chair of the African American Community Fund. She also serves on the board of directors and finance committees of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Oaklawn.