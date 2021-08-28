Starbucks coming to Columbia Falls lodge

A new Starbucks coffee shop is opening at the Glacier Basecamp Lodge in Columbia Falls.

Pursuit, the concessionaire that owns the lodge, said the new cafe would open by the end of August.

"The new Starbucks location will include familiar grab-and-go options, a sizable outdoor seating area with walk-up service, cozy interior space and [a] giftshop," Pursuit said in a news release.

The company didn't say what the cafe's operating hours will be. The Glacier Basecamp Lodge is open from early June through the end of September.

The lodge is a 7-acre property with a variety of accommodations. Lodging options there include kitchenettes, family suites and recreational vehicle sites. The property also has barbecues and a communal fire pit.

The new Starbucks will be in the front of the lodge, near the parking lot at the intersection of U.S. 2 and Montana 206. It will be the Seattle-based coffee giant's sixth location in Flathead County, joining standalone cafes in Whitefish and Kalispell and smaller ones in grocery stores and the Kalispell Target store.

In addition to the Glacier Basecamp Lodge, Pursuit owns and operates numerous other properties in and around Glacier National Park, including the Glacier Park Lodge, the Prince of Wales Hotel, the Belton Chalet, Motel Lake McDonald, the Apgar Village Lodge and Cabins, and the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish.

