Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia Falls, MT

Starbucks coming to Columbia Falls lodge

By BRET ANNE SERBIN
Posted by 
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuBwY_0bfWZiZ800

A new Starbucks coffee shop is opening at the Glacier Basecamp Lodge in Columbia Falls.

Pursuit, the concessionaire that owns the lodge, said the new cafe would open by the end of August.

"The new Starbucks location will include familiar grab-and-go options, a sizable outdoor seating area with walk-up service, cozy interior space and [a] giftshop," Pursuit said in a news release.

The company didn't say what the cafe's operating hours will be. The Glacier Basecamp Lodge is open from early June through the end of September.

The lodge is a 7-acre property with a variety of accommodations. Lodging options there include kitchenettes, family suites and recreational vehicle sites. The property also has barbecues and a communal fire pit.

The new Starbucks will be in the front of the lodge, near the parking lot at the intersection of U.S. 2 and Montana 206. It will be the Seattle-based coffee giant's sixth location in Flathead County, joining standalone cafes in Whitefish and Kalispell and smaller ones in grocery stores and the Kalispell Target store.

In addition to the Glacier Basecamp Lodge, Pursuit owns and operates numerous other properties in and around Glacier National Park, including the Glacier Park Lodge, the Prince of Wales Hotel, the Belton Chalet, Motel Lake McDonald, the Apgar Village Lodge and Cabins, and the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish.

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell, MT
1K+
Followers
107
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Inter Lake

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Kalispell, MT
Lifestyle
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Mountain Lodge#The Lodge#Lodging#Kalispell Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
Kalispell, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Flower farms proliferate across Flathead Valley

From tiny backyards to wide-open farms, a local flower movement is taking root. "It's all about using flowers grown locally and seasonally," said April Vomfell, who started one of the first flower farms in the Flathead Valley. She launched Flathead Farmworks in Kalispell in 2015. Inspired by the movement around...
Kalispell, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

New owner plans to revamp Scotty's Bar

One of the most recognizable signs in Kalispell is coming down outside Scotty's Bar. The bar, restaurant and casino closed Tuesday after 38 years. New owner Bill Goldberg, a local entrepreneur, reopened the bar portion of the business on Friday. According to Goldberg's spokesman, Mark Loncar, future plans for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy