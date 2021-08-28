Cancel
Real Estate

KKR Forms Platform to Buy Triple Net Lease Real Estate

 8 days ago

Some institutional investors are betting on triple-net lease (NNN) real estate as record U.S. inflation could boost cash flows to these types of properties. KKR created Strategic Lease Partners, a new platform to invest in a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease real estate. KKR’s investment, primarily from its credit and real estate funds, will position the platform to acquire over US$ 3 billion in assets. Veteran net lease investors Andrés Dallal and Joseph Mastrocola will join Strategic Lease Partners as partners, working with KKR’s real estate, credit and capital markets teams to acquire NNN properties and deliver sale-leaseback solutions to corporate tenants. Prior to the formation of the KKR platform, Dallal and Mastrocola were Executive Directors at W.P. Carey Inc., where they were responsible for sourcing, evaluating, negotiating and structuring net lease investments in North America. In the second quarter of 2021, the W.P. Carey REIT deployed US$ 780 million into new opportunities at a weighted average cap rate of 5.6%.

