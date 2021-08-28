Cancel
Elkhart, IN

People's Forum

Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, a meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the Elkhart City Council was held for public comments on a proposal to amend Elkhart’s strong smoke-free air ordinance to add an exemption for a cigar bar. Those opposed to the exemption pointed out that these exemptions weaken the ordinance and could lead to the “slippery slope” for all bars to want to allow smoking again. Also allowing indoor smoking normalizes the use of tobacco to youth: why shouldn’t they smoke if it’s allowed indoors in Elkhart? But the bottom line is that a cigar bar is a workplace and all workers should have the right to a smoke-free workplace. It’s not fair for anyone to risk their health for a paycheck; after all, being OK with working in secondhand smoke won’t stop cancer or COPD.

www.elkharttruth.com

