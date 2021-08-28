Mayor McDermott’s ‘underdog’ challenge to Sen. Young
On paper, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young looks to be in the catbird seat as he seeks a second term next year. He sits on a war chest approaching $5 million. He’s undefeated, having dispatched since 2010 current or former members of Congress including Mike Sodrel, Baron Hill, Marlin Stutzman and in 2016 defeated Democrat Evan Bayh by 10 percent. His reelection comes in a mid-term cycle that normally favors the party that does not control the White House.www.elkharttruth.com
