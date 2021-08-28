Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mayor McDermott’s ‘underdog’ challenge to Sen. Young

Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn paper, Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young looks to be in the catbird seat as he seeks a second term next year. He sits on a war chest approaching $5 million. He’s undefeated, having dispatched since 2010 current or former members of Congress including Mike Sodrel, Baron Hill, Marlin Stutzman and in 2016 defeated Democrat Evan Bayh by 10 percent. His reelection comes in a mid-term cycle that normally favors the party that does not control the White House.

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
Person
Marlin Stutzman
Person
Evan Bayh
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Republican#The White House#Democratic#Howey Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Dearing, GAmcduffieprogress.com

Silverstein to challenge Kelley for mayor in Dearing election

Dearing Mayor Sean Kelley will be challenged by Councilman Ray Silverstein in the Nov. 2 Dearing election. Silverstein qualified last week to seek election as mayor. Qualifying for the mayor’s seat and four town council positions was held last week. Each person seeking to run for office completed paperwork at the McDuffie County Elections office and paid $1.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Banks jabs Biden with hallway poster of president checking watch

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Thursday sent "a message" to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden with a new poster outside his office. The poster shows a photo of Biden that spread across social media and appeared on the cover of the New York Post earlier this week in which he seems to be checking his watch during a Sunday ceremony for the 13 U.S. service members killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
Congress & Courtsreadthereporter.com

Sen. Young makes statement after deadly attacks at Kabul airport

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, that claimed the lives of at least 13 U.S. service members:. “My heart goes out to those Marines and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice today and to their families who...
Congress & Courtswboi.org

Sen. Todd Young Calls On Biden To Evacuate US Allies

Senator Todd Young (R-IN), a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said his office has heard from more than 250 Hoosiers with family or connections still trying to leave Afghanistan. Young says "a number" of individuals reaching out to his office have either been repatriated or are safe in another...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Man aims to unseat Oregon’s Sen. Findley

VALE — The most recent Oregon legislative session had not yet ended when a Grant County resident decided he was unhappy with two decisions that State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, made during the session and launched a campaign to unseat Findley, who is serving his first full term in the Senate.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Donald Trump would beat Biden in presidential rematch: poll

Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden if their electoral match-up was repeated today, according to a new poll that comes as the president’s approval rating continues to tank in the wake of the country’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. A plurality of 47 percent of voters would favor Trump...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

The FCC Commissioner Echoing Kevin McCarthy Is Married To McCarthy’s Counsel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened this week to retaliate against telecom and tech companies that comply with a House committee’s request to preserve call records for certain people connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. McCarthy also warned ― incorrectly, according to legal experts ― that preserving such records would be illegal.
Sacramento, CAKSBW.com

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the second time this week, Gov.Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy