Mayor McDermott’s ‘underdog’ challenge to Sen. Young

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on Thursday sent "a message" to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden with a new poster outside his office. The poster shows a photo of Biden that spread across social media and appeared on the cover of the New York Post earlier this week in which he seems to be checking his watch during a Sunday ceremony for the 13 U.S. service members killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.