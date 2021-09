Courtney Harris speaks during the dedication of her home Thursday. Photo provided / Habitat for Humanity

ELKHART — New homeowner Courtney Harris received the keys to her house on Belmont Avenue, the product of this year’s Habitat for Humanity Women Build.

Community leaders along with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County board members, staff, volunteers, sponsors and partner families celebrated the home dedication Thursday. Harris will share the home with her 6-year-old daughter, Rhylain.