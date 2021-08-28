Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Starbucks workers in New York are organizing to form first US union

By Michael Sainato
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfDIB_0bfWZIoM00
If successful, the Buffalo Starbucks would be the first in the US to form a union Photograph: Mark Makela/Reuters

Fifty Starbucks workers in New York are trying to form a union, which would be the first in the US for the coffee chain if successful.

Last week, the group of workers in the Buffalo area publicly announced their union organizing drive and the formation of their organizing committee, Starbucks Workers United, in a letter to the Starbucks CEO, Kevin Johnson.

None of the more than 8,000 Starbucks locations in the US are unionized.

Alexis Rizzo, one of the founding members of the organizing committee, has worked at Starbucks for six years, since she was 17 years old. She emphasized the union drive was an effort to improve a workplace she enjoys working in.

“We’ve been called Starbucks partners and we want to become real partners, to be able to have a voice to make our job better and to make our customers’ experience better,” Rizzo told the Guardian.

Rizzo and several other workers emphasized chronic understaffing, lack of seniority pay and communication problems between workers and corporate as some of the issues workers seek to resolve through organizing a union.

“We’re the ones who are the face of the company doing this job every single day. We know better than anyone what we could do to make it better, not just for ourselves, but for our customers as well because their experiences are suffering,” she added.

“We really do love and care for our stores deeply, and we just want to make them a better place to work and a better place to go to.”

Brian Murray, a Starbucks barista for four months who signed onto the union organizing letter, explained how workers and customers are affected by understaffing problems. On the day the workers publicly announced the union drive, management came into his store to speak with workers about what could be done to improve the workplace, which left him alone to manage the drive-thru for several hours, a job that requires two workers.

“I had to both take people’s orders, keep track of that, but also try to have positive customer interactions with customers who were coming up, bringing them back their food, which is extremely stressful and taxing because it’s so hard to juggle that many tasks for that length of time,” said Murray.

He noted understaffing is a common challenge, as shifts are decided by projected weekly sales rather than ensuring consistent staffing throughout the week or properly managing call-outs or absent workers.

Roisin Doherty has been working at Starbucks for just one month, but said understaffing at her store had been a prevailing problem.

“We end up with customers waiting in line for half an hour to an hour for their drinks,” said Doherty.

Through the pandemic, workers at Starbucks around the US have described understaffing worsened by Covid-19 and grueling working conditions, from dealing with aggressive customers to trying to manage long, complicated drink orders that have been popularized by TikTok videos.

“They don’t have a company without baristas making the coffee,” said Kayla Sterner, a Starbucks barista who signed onto the union organizing letter. “We have been so understaffed and had to pick up all that slack by ourselves.”

The company has a record of opposing union organizing efforts. Earlier this month, an administrative law judge ruled Starbucks illegally fired two workers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in retaliation for union organizing.

Former CEO Howard Schultz lobbied Congress against labor law reforms while at the helm of the corporation and aggressively fended off unionization campaigns at stores in previous years.

Due to this record, the workers who announced the latest union organizing drive called on Starbucks to agree to fair election principles, including agreeing to non-interference during the union organizing drive and election and refraining from any threats, intimidation or retaliation against workers involved.

“Starbucks messaging implies they want a true partnership or explicitly says they want a partnership with workers. Their hiring and recruitment materials say they offer ‘the opportunity to be more than an employee, but to be a partner’,” said Jaz Brizack, another Starbucks employee who signed onto the union organizing letter.

“I think that if they really want to be our partners, then we should have a true partnership, which is the union.”

A spokesperson for Starbucks said in an email in response to the union organizing drive: “While Starbucks respects the free choice of our partners, we firmly believe that our work environment, coupled with our outstanding compensation and benefits, makes unions unnecessary at Starbucks. We respect our partners’ right to organize but believe that they would not find it necessary given our pro-partner environment.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Unionization#Compensation And Benefits#Labor Law#The Buffalo Starbucks#Reuters Fifty Starbucks#Starbucks Workers United#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
CelebritiesThe Guardian

‘People try to stop us speaking up’: Angelina Jolie’s lessons from young activists

Angelina Jolie How do you feel the older generation are handling things?. Christina Adane, 17, a British anti-poverty campaigner, originally from Ethiopia If you’d asked me a year ago, I’d have said they had failed us and left us with a bunch of problems. I still feel that way at times, but I think cross-generational communication is crucial when fighting issues like racial and climate justice. It’s easy to fall into the mentality of us v them, youth v old people in power. But loads of older people want to help us. So it’s about connecting with decision-makers and ensuring they are listening, so they can represent us where we are not represented – in government, at meetings at the top of companies. We need to work with the older generation.
HealthThe Guardian

Oklahoma hospitals deluged by ivermectin overdoses, doctor says

An Oklahoma doctor has said overdoses of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which many believe without evidence can prevent or cure Covid-19, are helping cause delays and problems for rural hospitals and ambulance services struggling to cope with the resurgent pandemic. Ivermectin is used to kill internal and external parasites in...
Labor Issuesmediapost.com

Starbucks Workers Seek To Unionize Corporate Stores Amid Labor Squeeze

Starbucks employees in New York are hoping the restaurant industry’s pandemic-induced labor shortage will provide the leverage they need to unionize in what would be a first for the chain’s corporate-owned stores. Employees at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores asked the National Labor Relations Board this week to hold elections for...
Chicago, ILEater

Colectivo Coffee Workers Form America’s Largest Cafe Union

Colectivo Coffee, the Wisconsin-based chain with five Chicago-area locations, is set to become the largest unionized workforce at a U.S. coffee chain after a contentious battle for over a year between organizers and management. Preliminary returns from an April election showed a deadlock with seven challenged ballots remaining. Over protests...
Buffalo, NYinformnny.com

Starbucks in Western NY push to unionize

(WIVB) — Workers at three local Starbucks are brewing up a push to unionize. The locations are in Hamburg, Cheektowaga and the Elmwood Village in Buffalo. Leaders with the organization “Starbucks Workers United” say workers filed petitions with the national labor relations board to hold union elections. If they’re successful,...
Buffalo, NYBay News 9

State, local politicians back unionization efforts at 3 WNY Starbucks locations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local and state Democratic leaders are supporting Buffalo area Starbucks workers in their attempts to unionize. Employees at corporate-owned stores in Buffalo, Cheektowaga and Hamburg filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to hold official union elections. Democratic mayoral candidate India Walton and Democratic Congressman Brian...
Buffalo, NYwbfo.org

None of Starbucks’ 8,000 U.S. locations are unionized. Buffalo locations could be the first

Starbucks has more than 8,000 locations in the U.S., none of which are unionized. Several Buffalo-area locations could be the first ones. Employees at three Western New York Starbucks locations — Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, and Camp Road in Hamburg — had employees file petitions this week with the National Labor Relations Board. They’re seeking to hold a vote on union representation in the coming weeks.
Buffalo, NYmarketplace.org

Calls for unionization are brewing at Starbucks

A group of Starbucks workers from three stores in Buffalo, New York, is trying to form the coffee chain’s first union, called Starbucks Workers United. It’s the latest organizing move in the food and beverage industry, which has seen more efforts in that direction in the last few years, including at Anchor Brewing Company, Voodoo Doughnut and more.
Buffalo, NYabc17news.com

Starbucks unionization effort brews at 3 Buffalo-area cafes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Workers at three Starbucks coffee shops in the Buffalo area filed petitions Monday with the National Labor Relations Board asking for a vote on union representation, the latest development in a nationwide, pandemic-era reckoning on wages and working conditions. Employees at the stores told The New York Times they were seeking to organize under the Starbucks Workers United banner to address chronic problems such as understaffing and insufficient training. An organizing committee of four-dozen workers sent a letter last week to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson asking for assurance that employees won’t face reprisals. In a statement, the company said: “We respect our partners’ right to organize but believe that they would not find it necessary given our pro-partner environment.”
BusinessFast Company

Starbucks’s long history of fending off unions may be coming to an end

For years, Starbucks baristas have found public pressure to be a very useful tool for bargaining with their employer. If they wanted the dress code to be less draconian or managers to stop understaffing stores, they went on Reddit or launched a Change.org petition, and more often than not, Starbucks caved to some of their demands.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Colectivo employees respond after successfully forming worker union

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of Colectivo Coffee employees responded Wednesday, Aug. 25, after their successful fight to create a worker's union. This victory is just the first step in the process before the unionized workers actually sit down to bargain with Colectivo owners. Now, they plan to uncover what employees truly want.
Seattle, WAwashingtonstatewire.com

Gig workers are still organizing, even without traditional unions

Workers in the gig economy have been working during COVID-19 and have secured significant wins in cities like Seattle. But as the pandemic continues, organizers are determined to keep pushing for more protections. The federal CARES Act included unemployment funding for gig workers, many of whom found themselves out of...
Businessprotocol.com

Apple workers are organizing an #AppleToo movement

Some workers at Apple have created a collective group they're calling #AppleToo, calling for current and former workers across all Apple divisions to share stories of racism, discrimination, harassment or other workplace issues. "Connect with us to share your own experience, stay informed, or unite in solidarity with other current...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy