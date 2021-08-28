Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren HEAT INDICES UPPER 90S TO NEAR 103 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON AND SUNDAY AFTERNOON South and southwest winds will allow the heat and humidly to stick around through the weekend. The heat index will top out from the upper 90s to near 103 degrees during the afternoon Saturday and Sunday. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.