Thunderstorm advisory in effect for Guam

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a thunderstorm advisory, in effect for the Guam International Airport until 6:00 p.m. this evening. Thunderstorms are occurring within 5 nautical miles of the airport. A thunderstorm advisory is also in effect for the Guam International Airport until 9 p.m.,...

