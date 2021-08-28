Guam daughter talks about big win at the San Diego Music Awards

From Riviera Maya-inspired cuisine to sand-brewed Turkish coffee and more. It’s hard to believe, but we checked the calendar and yes, summer’s just about over. Not that it means all that much to us here in America’s Finest City—our practically perfect weather ensures that we can always get out and enjoy new things to see, eat, drink, and do. So as you prepare for (light) sweater weather, bookmark these establishments that are slated to arrive on our shores before the year ends. From Riviera Maya-inspired Mexican cuisine to Cajun soul food, a new boutique hotel, and more, here are nine fall openings that we can’t shut up about: