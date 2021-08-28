Guyanese fried chicken, and saltfish with coconut dumplings: Keshia Sakarah’s Caribbean recipes for summer
The Caribbean is a cultural microcosm, and home to a beautifully nuanced world of ingredients and dishes. The multitude of subcultures reflected across the islands owes a great deal to historical contributions from the indigenous Amerinidians, Africans, British, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Irish, Indian and Chinese, and to celebrate my heritage, I try to explore as much of Caribbean food culture as possible, sharing the region’s recipes to give a snapshot of its story and cooking practices.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0