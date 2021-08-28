Cancel
Guyanese fried chicken, and saltfish with coconut dumplings: Keshia Sakarah’s Caribbean recipes for summer

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caribbean is a cultural microcosm, and home to a beautifully nuanced world of ingredients and dishes. The multitude of subcultures reflected across the islands owes a great deal to historical contributions from the indigenous Amerinidians, Africans, British, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Irish, Indian and Chinese, and to celebrate my heritage, I try to explore as much of Caribbean food culture as possible, sharing the region’s recipes to give a snapshot of its story and cooking practices.

Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Recipes
Recipes
Food & Drinks
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipes

Creamy Reuben Casserole

This Reuben casserole dish is great to serve at a potluck or any time. It features corned beef, sauerkraut and other ingredients that make Reuben sandwiches so popular. 1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well drained. 1-1/4 cups chopped cooked corned beef. 1 cup sour cream. 1 small onion,...
Recipes

Crispy Honey BBQ Wings

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray generously with cooking spray. In a small bowl, mix together flour, salt, garlic powder, chili powder and black pepper. Wash, dry and dip wings into flour mixture until coated. Place wings in a single layer on sheet and bake 35-40 minutes, turning once. While baking, make sauce by slowly simmering sauce ingredients over low heat. When wings are done, carefully dip in sauce and place back in oven 5 minutes more or until sauce is bubbling. Serve hot, at room temperature or cold. Makes 18 wings.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Recipe: King ranch chicken casserole

SAN ANTONIO – Ingredients:. • fajita seasoning (or seasoning of your choice) • cream of mushroom (10.5 oz.) Cut corn tortillas into 2-inch strips. Line the bottom of the casserole dish with tortilla strips. Cut chicken into small cubes, toss into a mixing bowl. Add salsa and cream of chicken,...
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe from Sift: Peach Frangipane Tart

Few things taste better than a peach in season. Top it off with cinnamon sugar, and add the sweetness from the frangipane, and… oh man. You’re in Great British Bake-Off Heaven! It’s a perfect dessert, and to be honest, not too hard to put together. Your guests will all love it. That is, if you have any left to share with them.
Recipes

Edd Kimber’s recipe for blackberry and star anise chocolate cake

The combination of blackberry and sweet, spicy star anise is a perfect pairing, a reminder of the boiled blackberry and liquorice sweets I loved as a child. Unsurprisingly, the two flavours also work wonders when paired with chocolate. The cake for this recipe is a simple affair, and given extra depth of flavour with the addition of wholemeal rye flour. To finish, it’s filled with lightly whipped cream, giving the cake an almost black forest vibe.
Recipes

Terri Mercieca’s recipes for vanilla ice-cream parfait sandwich and sundae

My surname is an anagram of ice-cream, so it was kind of inevitable that I’d end up being an ice-cream maker – and I’m fine with that. This vanilla parfait has been with me since I was a whippersnapper pastry apprentice; we didn’t have an ice-cream machine, even though it was the best restaurant in Sydney at the time (1997). It’s a tried, tested and much-loved go-to, and I’m using it as the base for two icy treats: an ice-cream sammie and a sundae. I’ve gone for a tropical Australian vibe, so get your spoons ready, because, let’s face it: everybody loves parfait.
Recipes
Mashed

Easy Egg Fried Rice Recipe

Back in the days before we had DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats, there were pretty much only two kinds of food you could have delivered: pizza and Chinese food. Even today, Eater says that both types of cuisine rank among the most popular delivery items. While we're all about convenience, the fact is, delivery fees and tips add up and can make delivery a pretty pricy habit if you're relying on it on a regular basis.
Recipes

Coconut Tofu Stir-Fry

I never liked to cook green beans until Chitra Agrawal, owner of Brooklyn Delhi, introduced me to green beans palya, a South Indian preparation where the vegetables are cut into bite-size pieces. The green beans cook fast—we’re talking 3 minutes—and achieve my ideal tender-yet-crisp happy place. Here the beans are seasoned with a spicy Southeast Asian–inspired sauce that counters the slightly sweet coconutty tofu. The fish sauce is optional but highly recommended. —Sarah Jampel.
Recipes
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Corn Salad

I know one of the things that brings me joy is spending time with my family and friends. In the summer, there’s no better way to do it than with a delicious barbecue – poolside, lakeside or just in your backyard. There’s just something about everyone gathering to relax and share … and eat. One of the things my mom always shows up with is her Corn Salad. It’s a light and refreshing side that is perfect for any summer meal.
Recipes
Mashed

Instant Pot Coconut Rice Recipe

Easy Instant Pot recipes that cook while we're preparing the rest of our meal are definitely among our top choices for busy weeknight dinners. Thanks to recipe developer Miriam Hahn of YouCare-SelfCare, we've got a new Instant Pot side dish to share with you. We love Hahn's tasty recipes — especially when they are simple ways to add flavor to a meal. A perfect example is this Instant Pot coconut rice, which Hahn describes as easy and popular. Hahn remarks, "People always want the recipe," and once you get a taste of it, we bet you'll understand why.
Restaurants

Wendy's to introduce new french fry recipe

UNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) — Wendy’s is giving its fries a makeover. The fast-food chain says the new fry will retain more heat and keep its crispiness longer. The company’s president says the secret to the upgraded fry is in the batter they use. He says the fry will look similar...
Recipes

Honey-Citrus Chicken | Recipe Remake

Endlessly versatile and nearly impossible to overcook, chicken thighs sit smack at the intersection of foods that are inexpensive, easy to make, and delicious. And speaking of culinary trifectas, the salty-tangy-sweet fusion of soy, citrus, and honey (or sugar) is a delight well known to fans of, say, orange chicken or ponzu sauce.
Recipes

10 TikTok Recipes: Vegan Fried Chicken Variations

Are you craving crispy fried “chicken” on a plant-based diet? Not to worry. We’ve got you covered with these 10 vegan fried ‘chicken’ recipes from creators on TikTok! From vegan tofu katsu, to buffalo sliders and your classic fried ‘chicken’ sandwich, these recipes are guaranteed to satisfy all of your cravings.
Recipes

Recipe: Chef Jennie Werts’s Sweet Tea Brine Fried Chicken

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Learn to make Ellen’s on Front chef Jennie Werts‘s sweet tea brine fried chicken with this amazing recipe!. 1 whole chicken, broken down into individual pieces. 4 black tea bags (Lipton is fine) 2 quarts water. 1 small bunch fresh thyme.
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Air Fryer Jicama Fries Recipe

If you're a fan of fries and are looking for a tasty, nutritious alternative, look no further. Our air fryer jicama fries recipe is just what you're looking for. These fries are made from jicama, and if you've never tried it, you are missing out. This vegetable is similar to a potato but slightly sweeter and crunchier, according to recipe developer Miriam Hahn.
Recipes
FanSided

Easy tomato recipes for summer’s delicious bounty

From the backyard garden to the farmer’s market, the end of summer brings a bounty of tomatoes. Whether it is the vibrant red color or the delicate hue from the heirloom variety, there is no shortage of tomatoes in the basket. Even though Steel Magnolias talked about old Southern women dropping tomatoes on neighbors’ porches, all that tasty healthy eating should not be discarded. Luckily, these easy tomato recipes will have everyone enjoying another bite of this juicy fruit.
Recipes

Stir-Fried Chicken and Corn

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!. 1 lb. chicken breasts, thighs, or tenders cut into bite-size pieces. Rice, sesame seeds, and chopped cilantro for serving. In a mixing bowl, combine the oyster sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and chicken broth. Set aside. Place the chicken in...

