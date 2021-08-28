Stop Pain Caused by Text Neck Syndrome

Do you ever wonder why you have an ongoing ‘ouch’ in your neck, wrist, or arm? HINT: The cause may be what you’re doing up to 58 times a day. Take a minute to look up from your smartphone, and observe your fellow humans with their heads down, phones lowered, necks curved downward, and thumbs flying. Did YOU have to raise your head up to glance? If you’re sitting in your car waiting for a passenger or hanging out in the waiting room for an appointment, the odds are your answer was yes. We’re enraptured with our communication, and our bodies are loudly communicating back!