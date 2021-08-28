Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Stop Pain Caused by Text Neck Syndrome

By Debbie Slade Smith
primewomen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever wonder why you have an ongoing ‘ouch’ in your neck, wrist, or arm? HINT: The cause may be what you’re doing up to 58 times a day. Take a minute to look up from your smartphone, and observe your fellow humans with their heads down, phones lowered, necks curved downward, and thumbs flying. Did YOU have to raise your head up to glance? If you’re sitting in your car waiting for a passenger or hanging out in the waiting room for an appointment, the odds are your answer was yes. We’re enraptured with our communication, and our bodies are loudly communicating back!

primewomen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neck Pain#Back Pain#Chronic Pain#Mobile Devices#Costco Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
HealthFreethink

How a brain implant can stop pain instantly (in rats)

A new computerized brain implant can instantly detect pain signals and counteract them, using bursts of pain-relieving stimulation. The tiny implant is still in its early stages of development, but researchers have shown it to be successful in rodents. The study: Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine call their...
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Potential Causes of Sudden Pain and Swelling in Finger Joints

Pain and swelling in the finger joints typically results from inflammation. Joint inflammation that causes sudden pain and swelling can be caused by several conditions, including acute injury to the hands or fingers or from a chronic, systemic condition that causes widespread joint inflammation. Causes. A number of conditions can...
Women's Healthmomjunction.com

Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS) is a genetic disorder causing overgrowth in babies and children. The congenital condition, affecting about one in 15,000 births, can be recognized at birth since the baby will be born with several features of BWS. However, some babies may only have a single feature of the condition, such as an enlarged limb called hemihypertrophy or hemihyperplasia.
Fitnesscapcity.news

Trust Teton Therapy to relieve your neck pain!

Neck pain is often associated with tightened muscles, poor posture, daily stress, lack of activity, and being on a computer for long periods of time. At Teton Therapy, we see firsthand how neck pain affects individuals from doing what they love and need to do in life. Many patients who come in for physical therapy don’t realize that their neck problems are associated with other parts of their body. And this problematic pain can even cause other functions in the body to become weak, such as your grip, back, jaw, fine motor skills, shoulder pain, etc. All often triggered by an underlying neck problem.
Healthcountryliving.com

9 best pillows for neck pain

Waking up with neck and shoulder pain can make what should be a restful night’s sleep feel exhausting. But finding the right pillow for neck pain can seem like an impossible task, and if you've tried endless different pillows but still wake up with neck and shoulder pain, it's about time you slept soundly.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

When using a new medication, one of the biggest concerns you're likely to have is whether or not it will actually treat the condition you're taking it for. And while many supplements and medications have been pulled from the market in the past due to misleading claims about their effectiveness, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication due to just how potent it is. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication now.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthSHAPE

What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...

Comments / 0

Community Policy