The night didn’t start off well. Three of the Phillies on the team - Zach Eflin, Luke Williams, Andrew Knapp - had to be placed on the COVID injured list, which also delayed the start of the game as they had to finish the contact tracing to see if anyone else tested positive. That was an issue since Knapp was in the original starting lineup, but since J.T. Realmuto is an ironman, that wasn’t an issue.