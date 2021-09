Last spring, it was announced that Cinedigm would be adding another horror title to their ever-expanding genre roster, Peter ‘Drago’ Tiemann’s festival favorite The Stairs. The wait is finally over, as the film is now available on demand and digital. What started as a week’s long adventure with friends, quickly turns into a terrifying fight for survival in The Stairs. In 1997, a young boy is out hunting with his grandfather (Schneider), when he stumbles upon a mysterious staircase deep in the forest. The subsequent disappearance leaves locals baffled as to the fate of the wayward pair. Twenty years later, a group of hikers set off on an ambitious trail, deep into the same stretch of wilderness where they stumble upon the same set of ominous stairs. Descending deep below the earth, they find themselves coming face to face with the thing that nightmares are made of. There are many things that stick out about The Stairs, one of them being the cinematography by Ryan Purcell, which has been recognized at numerous festivals. To learn more about Purcell’s creative process on the film, we conducted the exclusive Q & A with him.