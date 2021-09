“To say what should be obvious, getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public spaces aren’t ‘personal choices.’ When you reject your shots or refuse to mask up, you’re increasing my risk of catching a potentially deadly or disabling disease, and also helping to perpetuate the social and economic costs of the pandemic. In a very real sense, the irresponsible minority is depriving the rest of us of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Furthermore, to say something that should also be obvious, those claiming that their opposition to public health measures is about protecting ‘freedom’ aren’t being honest.” – Paul Krugman, The Quiet Rage of the Responsible.