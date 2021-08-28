Cancel
Arc de Triomphe to be wrapped for posthumous work by Christo

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The Arc de Triomphe has seen parades, protests and tourists galore, but never before has the war monument in Paris been wrapped in silver and blue recyclable polypropylene fabric. That’s about to happen next month in a posthumous art installation designed by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude. “Christo...

