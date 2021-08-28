Arc de Triomphe to be wrapped for posthumous work by Christo

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!