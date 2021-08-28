Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Shake Your Groove Thing: Hits from the '60s
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Georgetown Palace Theatre will present a fun night featuring great music of the '60 as sung by favorite Palace performers like Cliff Butler, Samantha Watson, Leah Knight, and more. Coming dressed in '60s garb is highly encouraged.austin.culturemap.com
