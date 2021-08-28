16th Annual Bat Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bat Fest will highlight 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats emerging from under the bridge at dusk. The event will also feature two stages with live music featuring The Unlikely Candidates, Chamillionaire, Kevin Fowler, Fetty Wap, and more. Toadies, who had been scheduled to perform, have dropped out of the event due to COVID concerns.