Texas Performing Arts presents STOMP

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments, matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms.