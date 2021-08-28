Ao5 Gallery presents Summer Chillin' with Carrie Graber

Samuel Lynne Galleries is pleased to announce Punk Me Tender's arrival to Dallas for the opening reception of his new exhibition "Together, we rise, we love, we share the moon" on Friday, September 10th from 6-8pm at Samuel Lynne Galleries at Thompson Dallas at The National and on Saturday, September 11th, from 6-8pm at Samuel Lynne Galleries in the Design District. The artist will be in attendance at both receptions, and the exhibition will be on view through October 2, 2021. A Parisian artist who moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams, Punk Me Tender explores themes of beauty, love, and destruction in his work. In the Artist's newest series, he invites destruction to be a part of his creation by burning parts of the artwork. This shows the fragility of life by taking what he creates and partly destroying it, showing that beauty can be shattered in the blink of an eye, but sometimes it is this destruction that allows for growth and renewal.