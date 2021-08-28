Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Suffolk by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 257 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Islip, Brentwood, Commack, Deer Park, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Stony Brook, Babylon, Patchogue, Northport, Robert Moses State Park, Holbrook, Dix Hills, Smithtown, Bay Shore, Sayville, Centerport, Captree State Park, Davis Park and Central Islip. These thunderstorms are nearly stationary, if the lack of movement and intensity of rainfall continues then a Flash Flood Warning may be needed.

Comments / 0

