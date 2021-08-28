Cancel
Richland County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 01:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR RICHLAND COUNTY At 156 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richland Center, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Richland Center, Germantown, Excelsior, Rockbridge, Ithaca, Sylvan, Cazenovia, Boaz, County Roads D And N N, Eagle Cave, Eagle Corners, Loyd, Bunker Hill, Highway 58 And County B, Highway 80 And County C C, Tavera, Woodstock, Gillingham, Bloom City and Sextonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richland Center, WI
City
Germantown, WI
City
Bloom City, WI
County
Richland County, WI
