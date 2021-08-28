Cancel
Buffalo, WV

Prep Football: Greenbrier West drops overtime thriller to Buffalo

By Tyler Jackson
 8 days ago
Buffalo – Greenbrier West dropped an overtime thriller at Buffalo Friday evening, falling 21-20.

Kadin Parker scored two touchdowns for the Cavs – one rushing and one receiving – in the loss.

Ty Nickell led all rushers with 92 yards on 16 carries in the loss while quarterback Cole Vandall completed seven of his 13 passing attempts for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Parker hauled in three of those passes for 61 yards.

West (0-1) will hit the road again next week when it travels to Summers County (1-0).

Scoring plays

Second quarter

GW: Kadin Parker 19 rush (Nickell rush)

B: #8 54-yard pass to #22 (PAT failed)

Third quarter

B: #8 32 rush (#18 rush)

GW: Vandall 47-yard pass to Parker (conversion fails)

Overtime

GW: Jones 2 rush (conversion fails)

B: #8 20 rush (Kick good)

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

