Both Boeing and Airbus have seen great success with their narrowbody aircraft. The Boeing 737 first flew in 1967 and remains well in production with the 737 MAX. Airbus came later with the A320, first flying in 1988 with Air France, and has likewise continued to improve with the A320neo family. To date, 9,930 A320 family aircraft have been delivered (with over 15,000 total orders). Boeing still leads with over 10,500 deliveries – but has had a lot longer to reach this.