Scrapping al-fresco dining is a luxury cities can’t afford

The Northern line is an interesting one. From the iconic ‘Poetry Corner’ at Tufnell Park to both the longest escalator and deepest stations on the tube (Angel and Hampstead respectively). But let’s not kid ourselves, it has needed updating for a while. Now, for the first time in 80 years, new Northern line stations are opening. Major construction of the two new stops, at Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, on an extension of the Charing Cross branch, began in 2015, aiming to increase accessibility between these thriving areas of the south bank and central London: and it couldn’t have opened at a better time to help post-pandemic recovery. TfL has reported that the development is supporting 25,000 new jobs and more than 20,000 homes.