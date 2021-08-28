Scrapping al-fresco dining is a luxury cities can’t afford
Table-lined pavements, doors thrown open, blankets slung over chairs for when the chill draws in: a walk by any cluster of cafés and restaurants this summer could, on the less grey days at least, have passed for Porto or Prague, Barcelona or Rome. Al-fresco dining culture has been one of the few pandemic by-products worthy of keeping; a Covid safe(r) way of being together again, all with the suggestion of trips we used to take with little thought.
