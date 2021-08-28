Cancel
Scrapping al-fresco dining is a luxury cities can’t afford

By Charlotte Lytton
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Table-lined pavements, doors thrown open, blankets slung over chairs for when the chill draws in: a walk by any cluster of cafés and restaurants this summer could, on the less grey days at least, have passed for Porto or Prague, Barcelona or Rome. Al-fresco dining culture has been one of the few pandemic by-products worthy of keeping; a Covid safe(r) way of being together again, all with the suggestion of trips we used to take with little thought.

Landlords cash in as foreign renters flood back to London

The central London lettings market was hit hard by the pandemic. Rents plunged by 20pc, and some landlords were forced to cut price tags in half. Now, bust has turned to boom. International students have swarmed the market just as corporate relocations returned and workers move to be closer to their offices. But the supply of homes has disappeared – and bidding wars are back.
We can't afford another winter in the grip of Covid fear

We have reached a point in the Covid pandemic when governments and populations need to re-evaluate the costs involved in how we respond to the disease. Things that once made sense increasingly do not, as the balance of risks has shifted. A year ago, lockdowns and widespread restrictions were logical,...
This family left the U.S. and now lives on a Caribbean island: 'We have no regrets' about moving abroad

In 2016, when my husband and I told our family and friends that we were selling our home and cars and moving our family to Mexico, they immediately told us we'd regret it. They even brought up stats on the dangers of living abroad, ranging from cartel violence to healthcare problems. But we didn't let that stop us from doing something that we knew was necessary for our growth as a family.
A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
The Independent

‘After everything that has happened, I was in total shock’: The double-jabbed people catching Covid

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was in...
London’s greenest office buildings achieve up to 12.3% rental premium

London office buildings that achieve the highest standards in sustainability can achieve up to a 12.3 percent premium in rents, according to a new analysis from global property adviser Knight Frank. The study for the first time quantifies how rental performance is impacted by BREEAM-certification, the leading global sustainability assessment...
There are two brand new stations opening on the Northern line

The Northern line is an interesting one. From the iconic ‘Poetry Corner’ at Tufnell Park to both the longest escalator and deepest stations on the tube (Angel and Hampstead respectively). But let’s not kid ourselves, it has needed updating for a while. Now, for the first time in 80 years, new Northern line stations are opening. Major construction of the two new stops, at Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, on an extension of the Charing Cross branch, began in 2015, aiming to increase accessibility between these thriving areas of the south bank and central London: and it couldn’t have opened at a better time to help post-pandemic recovery. TfL has reported that the development is supporting 25,000 new jobs and more than 20,000 homes.
Street and railway signs expected to fetch thousands of pounds at auction

More than 400 signs are being sold by Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers. More than 400 distinctive railway and street signs from two collections are expected to sell for thousands of pounds when they go under the hammer. The JS Collection of Railwayana was one man’s lifelong passion and focuses...
The Ice Box Challenge shows effectiveness of passive house design

The Ice Box Challenge was a visual representation of the effectiveness of passive house design elements, presented as a collaborative effort from iPHA, Glasgow City Council, Passive House Institute, Edinburgh Napier University, Passivhaus Trust and Construction Scotland Innovation Centre. The display consisted of two small houses, placed side-by-side in Glasgow,...
Hackney Council plans to build 600 new homes in Dalston

If you’re living in Dalston or anywhere else in Hackney, listen up. In a major plan to redevelop the area over the next 15 years, Hackney Council has laid out a blueprint to build 600 new homes to tackle the area’s housing shortage. At least half of them will be ‘genuinely affordable’ and there will also be a £1 million investment in Ridley Road Market.
Branson battles for Virgin Atlantic listing

Sir Richard Branson is scrambling to convince lenders to support his make-or-break flotation of Virgin Atlantic as he bids to rescue the cash-strapped airline. The billionaire is fighting to convince a complex network of banks, bondholders and aircraft-leasing companies to back a listing on the London Stock Exchange that would allow the business which he founded four decades ago to raise funds from the British public.
How 92% of English land became a members-only club

Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire is a Grade I-listed landscape: parkland dotted with the extraordinary forms of ancient oak, and woodlands rich with white foxgloves, English bluebells and the full complement of native wildlife. It’s gorgeous. And for generations, there’s been a tradition that the owners, the Marquess and Marchioness of...
How to give your home a Soho House makeover

Whether or not you’re a member of Soho House, you’ll know the Soho look. The eclectic aesthetic that suggests it’s all been casually thrown together, yet somehow works in perfect harmony, has garnered fans around the world (the Beckhams and Sussexes among them), and is constantly referenced on Instagram and Pinterest by interiors fans looking to create their own slice of cool. Its retail arm, Soho Home, allows them to do just that.
MoMu, Antwerp’s fashion museum, reopens

Through renovation and expansion, Belgian practice B-architecten has eschewed statement architecture to focus on improving the museum experience. Once the cultural centre of Europe, Antwerp bears the scars of being invaded and occupied over and over, bombed and battered, its canals and docks concreted over and turned into car parks. Alongside the 16th-century beauty of its old centre, the city has a rough, industrial edge, thanks in no small part to its port – the second largest in Europe, with all of the pollution and prosperity that brings.
The Scottish estate where they're breeding wild cats

It came from nowhere. A single salmon had decided to seize this moment to attempt the final obstacle between here and its ancestral spawning ground. Its muscular body torpedoed through the torrent, as though fired from a water cannon, before succumbing to the power of the frantic flow and falling with a splash back into the still water of the pool below.

