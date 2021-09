Florida is reporting more COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths than at any other point of the pandemic thus far, The New York Times reported. This week, as of Aug. 24, Florida saw an average of 227 COVID-19 deaths per day, a state record and more than any other state in the U.S. right now. The average for new, known infections hit 23,314 this past weekend, 30 percent higher than the state's previous peak in January, according to the Times.