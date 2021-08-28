Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden Presses China to Publish ‘Critical’ Documents COVID Information Following Beijing’s Warning of a “Counter-Attack”

By Jonathan Edwards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden Presses China to Publish ‘Critical’ Documents COVID Information Following Beijing’s Warning of a “Counter-Attack”. President Joe Biden has promised to keep looking into the cause of the COVID-19 outbreak and has pressed China to reveal “important material” that has been withheld. The COVID-19 pandemic aggravated an already tense relationship...

Joe Biden
#Beijing#Covid#Counter Attack#Covid 19#Chinese
Health
Beijing, CN
Politics
U.S. Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
China
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
U.S. Politicswhdh.com

US envoy Kerry says China crucial to handling climate crisis

BEIJING (AP) — China needs to expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to help hold back the rise in global temperatures, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Thursday. The State Department said Kerry told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in a virtual meeting that there is “no way” for the world to solve the climate crisis without China’s “full engagement and commitment.”
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Congress & Courtstheeastcountygazette.com

Biden Orders Department of Justice To Release Classified 9/11 Documents

President Joe Biden has reportedly signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and other federal agencies to conduct a declassification of documents related to the 9/11 attacks for review and release. Under the terms of the executive order, the FBI must complete its declassification review of documents from...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

John Kerry is pushing China to do more on climate. Beijing is pushing back

(CNN) — One question looms above all others in United States climate envoy John Kerry's climate diplomacy agenda: What can the US do about China?. The two countries -- the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters -- have seen bilateral relations plunge to their lowest point in decades over human rights, security and trade. While Washington has sought to keep climate talks separate from thornier subjects, Beijing has had other ideas.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the declassification of certain documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a supportive gesture to victims’ families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government. The order, coming little more than...
Presidential ElectionWatertown Public Opinion

Your letters: Biden kept his promise — to the Taliban; primary Johnson, Thune, Rounds

Last year, President Joe Biden promised the American people his administration would be characterized by order, discipline, experience and competence. That has turned out to be spectacularly wrong. Eager to end the February 2020, Trump-negotiated agreement that ended attacks on U.S. forces, which resulted in zero combat deaths for a year and a half, Biden decided do some commander-In-chief stuff.
Posted by
Editor at Global Perspectives

US Backs Down From Confronting China Over Virus Origin

The U.S. intelligence community failed to fully resolve whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of Covid-19 in a declassified summary on August 27th. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued the report at President Joe Biden's request to satisfy the answer to how a virus has killed almost 5 million people worldwide. That answer was out of reach due to "missing information."
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US intelligence publishes a report on the origin of covid-19 and China criticizes it because it only shows it as a “scapegoat”: What does it say?

US Intelligence has published a report on the origin of the covid-19 and the document has not been slow to receive harsh criticism from Beijing. The declassified summary was released by the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence on Friday after US President Joe Biden asked intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts to determine how. the pandemic began. The president, who ordered the declassification of as much as possible, was informed of the investigation earlier this week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden slams China as new report on Covid-19 origins is released

President Joe Biden criticised the People’s Republic of China for its lack of transparency after the Director of National Intelligence briefed him on a report into the origins into Covid-19.“We needed this information rapidly, from the PRC, while the pandemic was still new,” he said. “The world deserves answers, and I will not rest until we get them. Responsible nations do not shirk these kinds of responsibilities to the rest of the world.”The DNI released the unclassified version of its report on Friday. The president had ordered the Intelligence Community to conduct a 90-day report into the origins of...
Public Healthhngn.com

Chinese Conspiracy Theory Spreads Rumor That US Is Behind Pandemic Amid Officials' Refusal to Cooperate in COVID-19 Origin Investigation

Several conspiracy theories peddled by the Chinese government put the blame of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States. Zhao Lijian, spokesman of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this week has repeatedly promoted unproven theories that claim the novel coronavirus could have originated from a research facility in Fort Detrick in Maryland.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

As U.S. intel report looms, Beijing keeps pushing theory that COVID came from outside China

Hong Kong — President Biden was expected to see a U.S. intelligence report on the origins of the coronavirus, which he ordered almost 90 days ago, as soon as Tuesday. But regardless of the findings of the American intelligence agencies, Beijing is likely to keep pushing a narrative adopted early by China's Communist Party: That COVID-19 didn't come from China at all.
MilitaryRebel Yell

Biden: Attack on ISIS Terrorists “Was Not the Last” | Free press

Washington (AP) – After the retaliatory strike in Afghanistan against fighters from the local branch of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia, US President Joe Biden has announced more airstrikes. “This attack was not the last,” Biden said. In view of the devastating attack in Kabul on Thursday, he added:...

