Baseball

Frontier League | Miners stumble at Florence

By MINERS MEDIA SERVICES
The Southern
 8 days ago

FLORENCE — The Southern Illinois Miners used the home run ball to grab an early lead in Florence against the Y’alls, but could not hold the lead as the home team scored 12 unanswered runs in the middle innings to deal the Miners a 13-5 loss on Friday night at Y’alls Ballpark.

