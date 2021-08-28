Frontier League | Miners stumble at Florence

CARBONDALE — Sometimes it's hard to be the favorite, but SIU's volleyball team wore that tag well in its first of two matches on Friday at the Banterra Center. Junior Nataly Garcia had seven kills, sophomore Tatum Tornotta had six, and freshman setter Anna Jaworski had 26 assists in the Salukis' sweep of Alabama A&M in their Saluki Bash opener. SIU is scheduled to face UT-Martin late Friday night and Oral Roberts on Saturday. SIU (2-2) led from start to finish outside of one lead change in the third set against the winless Bulldogs (0-4), who have 15 new players on their 20-player roster.