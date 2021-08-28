Dust Devils open season with big road win against San Tan Charter
GILBERT — The Santa Cruz Valley Dust Devils took the first step in defending their 2A state championship Friday night. With the reigning champs handling business on the road, beating the Gilbert San Tan Charter Roadrunners 36-6. Santa Cruz had their backs against the wall before kickoff, as there was a COVID outbreak that left the team with only two of its freshman, none of its sophomores, and only half of its juniors.www.pinalcentral.com
