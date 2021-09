Light manufacturers, Koncept have released an upgraded version of its iconic Splitty desk light. Designed by Kenneth and Edmund Ng, this new lamp features a flexible arm. Dubbed the Splitty Reach lamp, this design uses a unique joint mechanism that increases arm flexibility. The lamp can be easily manipulated and has a dimmable LED light with a Kelvin rating of 3,500. The unique choice in light helps create a favorable work environment but is equally relaxing to the eye. The light has a USB port for charging devices and features a nine-hour auto-shutoff design that helps conserve energy. It also comes with a motion sensor that powers the device off after 15 minutes of no activity. The Splitty Reach desk is ideal for those looking to enhance their working environments.