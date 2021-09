Calvary Baptist Church Revival, "On Fire for the Lord," 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, at 114 Hope Court, Elyria. Special guest speaker is the Rev. Marvin A. McMickle, revivalist interim pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Cleveland. At 10 a.m. Sept. 12, the message will be given by the Rev. Dr. Sean E. Tucker, and special guest pianist Zach Wray will play. Child care will be provided for all three days for up to age 5. All are welcome.