Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This AM Patchy dense fog has started to develop. This means that some areas have visibilities below a quarter of a mile. Coverage is expected to increase. If driving, leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you, and use your low beams. Fog should rapidly decrease in coverage by 9 AM.