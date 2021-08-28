Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alleghany County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Bland; Botetourt; Carroll; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This AM Patchy dense fog has started to develop. This means that some areas have visibilities below a quarter of a mile. Coverage is expected to increase. If driving, leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you, and use your low beams. Fog should rapidly decrease in coverage by 9 AM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Floyd, VA
City
Pulaski, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
County
Montgomery County, VA
County
Wythe County, VA
County
Craig County, VA
County
Bland County, VA
County
Rockbridge County, VA
County
Smyth County, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
City
Tazewell, VA
County
Giles County, VA
County
Alleghany County, VA
County
Floyd County, VA
County
Carroll County, VA
County
Tazewell County, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
County
Grayson County, VA
County
Bath County, VA
City
Bland, VA
County
Roanoke County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Alleghany#Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy