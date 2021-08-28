Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. Target Area: Cedar; Jones; Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd. * Until early Monday morning. * At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Saturday was 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water affects the campground near Olin. * Impact...At 14.2 feet, Lead Mine Road is closed. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Flood Stage. Lead Mine Road is completely covered. * Impact...At 14.7 feet, Water affects the Camelot Campground.