Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alleghany County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Watauga Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Surface observations indicate that patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning, particularly across several of the mountain valleys. Motorists can expect to encounter visibilities in some locations of only a few hundred feet, or less. For those driving, please ensure plenty of separation room between you and surrounding vehicles, drive at a lower speed, and use your low beam headlights. Fog should rapidly decrease in coverage by 9 AM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Watauga County, NC
County
Alleghany County, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Alleghany Ashe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 746 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms near Edgewood and Stanley. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen so far over grounds that have been saturated from earlier rains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Edgewood, Cedar Grove and Stanley. This includes the following streams and drainages Into Bachelor Draw, Bachelor Draw, Into Armijo Draw, Armijo Draw, King Draw / Armijo Draw, Hyer Draw and King Draw.
Montgomery County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Page Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of southwest Iowa this morning. Travelers should use caution as visibility could be as low as one quarter mile at times. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region. The fog will most likely begin to lift by 9 am. Remember to use low beam head lights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and be extra cautious near intersections and railroad crossings.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Luna FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUNA COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gordon County, GAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gordon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Gordon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oostanaula River near Calhoun affecting Gordon County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oostanaula River near Calhoun. * Until further notice. * At 10:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 21.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 21 feet, Minor flooding begins of woodlands...fields and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage behind a water treatment plant off Mauldin Road. A boat ramp and portions of a small parking lot on the upstream and right bank side of the Georgia Highway 136 Connector will be under water.
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until midnight MDT. * At 851 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark and Lea County Regional Airport. Hobbs is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Monument Draw and Seminole Draw.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hudspeth FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HUDSPETH COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-060200- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0080.210905T0730Z-210908T0945Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210905T0730Z.210906T1200Z.210907T0945Z.NO/ 852 PM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * From late tonight to early Wednesday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 29.1 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 31.1 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, flood waters impact low lying areas west of Schell City. County roads west and north of Route M become flooded. The Four River Conservation Area 10 miles west of Schell City floods. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.
Valencia County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Socorro County in central New Mexico Southwestern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southeastern Valencia County in central New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly south between Abo and Bernardo. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen so far. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Socorro, Southwestern Torrance and Southeastern Valencia Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Milagro, Arroyo, Into Abo Arroyo, Alamos, Arroyo los, Into Maes Arroyo, Abo Arroyo, Maes Arroyo, Alamillo, Arroto de, Pino Draw, Palo Duro Canyon, Rancho Viejo Arroyo, Chupadera Arroyo and Pascual Arroyo.
Decatur County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 21:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah ...The Flood Advisory is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Advisory continues for the Tennessee River at Savannah. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 365.1 feet. * Action stage is 365.0 feet. * Flood stage is 370.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 365.4 feet early Monday morning. * Impact...At 365.0 feet, Cornstalk Road going to Nightingale Lane is flooded at Cypress Pond Slough.
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Torrance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY At 846 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Moriarty, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moriarty. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 193 and 202. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOWELL COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Plains, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Plains HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Laporte County, INweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 2 to 4 feet are expected through Labor Day. Wave periods of 5 to 6 seconds will enhance current development, even during times of lower wave heights. Those visiting the beaches should plan to stay out of the water. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ Sunday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Cedar County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. Target Area: Cedar; Jones; Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd. * Until early Monday morning. * At 9:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Saturday was 17.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Water affects the campground near Olin. * Impact...At 14.2 feet, Lead Mine Road is closed. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Flood Stage. Lead Mine Road is completely covered. * Impact...At 14.7 feet, Water affects the Camelot Campground.
Clay County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Clay County in eastern Arkansas Northeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Malden, Piggott, Campbell, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Clarkton, Holcomb, St. Francis, Pollard, Greenway, McDougal, Saint Francis, Glennonville, Crockett, Rhyne, Carryville, Hickoria, Knob, White Oak, Chalk Bluff Battlefield Park and Wilhelmina. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will build waves into the 3 to 5 foot range. Dangerous swim conditions are expected due to large waves and strong currents. The most dangerous places to swim on Sunday will be at beaches adjacent to north facing piers...such as North Beach in South Haven.
Coal County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Coal, southeastern Seminole, northeastern Pontotoc and southern Hughes Counties through 915 PM CDT At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Allen, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Allen, Calvin, Stuart, Gerty, Atwood and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Torrance County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Torrance THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Adams County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Arapahoe and south central Adams Counties through 1030 PM MDT At 1000 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of Byers, or 39 miles east of Denver, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Byers and Strasburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOWELL COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Plains, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Plains HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy