Greenbrier County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Surface observations indicate that patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning, particularly across several of the mountain valleys. Motorists can expect to encounter visibilities in some locations of only a few hundred feet, or less. For those driving, please ensure plenty of separation room between you and surrounding vehicles, drive at a lower speed, and use your low beam headlights. Fog should rapidly decrease in coverage by 9 AM.

