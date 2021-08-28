Kaw River Roots Fest kicks off with local-heavy festivities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 15th annual River City Roots Festival will take to the streets Friday and Saturday in downtown Missoula. “We are so incredibly happy to bring Roots Fest back to life after a long and difficult year for many in our community,” said Ellen Buchanan, chair of the Roots Fest Committee and member of the Missoula Downtown Association Board of Directors. “This festival personifies who we are as a community: an artistic and musical city that cares about each other and supports locally-owned businesses. Thanks to our generous sponsors, we get to welcome our community back to the streets of Downtown Missoula. We look forward to reconnecting with our neighbors and welcoming UM students to the heart of the city.”