Kaw River Roots Fest kicks off with local-heavy festivities
Vaccines may have been required at Kaw River Roots Fest, but shoes were optional. That became quite clear at Abe and Jake’s on Friday night when we felt something hard and fast hit the back of our legs during the final set of the night. We turned around to find a rogue rope sandal. Then another. A few Birkenstocks and Chacos followed, and before we knew it, damn near everyone was happily ditching their shoes in favor of dancing barefoot to Kitchen Dwellers. They eventually stacked them up in a large pile in front of the stage.iheartlocalmusic.com
Comments / 0