PlatinumGames Reveals Arcade Cabinet For Upcoming Shmup 'Sol Cresta'
During its 'Super Summer Festival' livestream, PlatinumGames' lifted the lid on its Sol Cresta arcade cabinet. Yes, that's right - the sequel to the arcade shoot 'em-ups Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta - is getting its very own cabinet. Hideki Kamiya explained how the cabinet - which still appears to be in the early stages of development - would be appearing at next week's BitSummit event in Kyoto for media and developers to check out.www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0