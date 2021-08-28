PlatinumGames Reveals Arcade Cabinet For Upcoming Shmup 'Sol Cresta'

Magic: The Gathering has provided fans with a first look at their upcoming Lord of the Rings set, as well as a few additional details about the new "Universe Beyond" set. During yesterday's Magic Showcase, Wizards of the Coast debuted a piece of artwork that will appear on the "Gandalf, Friend of the Shire" card in Magic: The Gathering's Lord of the Rings-themed set. The art depicts Gandalf the Grey as he sets off fireworks during Bilbo Baggins' birthday at the onset of Fellowship of the Ring. Wizards also confirmed that the Lord of the Rings set will be a "full, draftable" set usable in Eternal formats, and that the set would be released in 2023. You can check out the artwork by Dmitry Burmak, below: