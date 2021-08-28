Cancel
Video Games

PlatinumGames Reveals Arcade Cabinet For Upcoming Shmup 'Sol Cresta'

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its 'Super Summer Festival' livestream, PlatinumGames' lifted the lid on its Sol Cresta arcade cabinet. Yes, that's right - the sequel to the arcade shoot 'em-ups Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta - is getting its very own cabinet. Hideki Kamiya explained how the cabinet - which still appears to be in the early stages of development - would be appearing at next week's BitSummit event in Kyoto for media and developers to check out.

Hideki Kamiya
#Platinumgames#Arcade Cabinet#Platinumgames#Bitsummit#Terra Cresta#The Nintendo Switch
