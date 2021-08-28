Cancel
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville City Schools Tout 'Owning Their Own Future'

Greeneville Sun
 8 days ago

The Greenville City School District leads with the vision that graduates will be prepared and confident to "Own Their Future!" During the 2019-2020 school year, approximately 2,800 students were served by the Greeneville City School District’s four elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Students can also attend the Greene Technology Center, which offers classes in automotive repair, industrial electricity, collision repair, computer science, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, health science, machine tool technology, pre-engineering, welding, and Dual Enrollment opportunities through Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

