Labor Day Message from the Superintendent Honoring Hartford Public Schools’ Staff. As this first week of the new school year comes to a close and we look ahead to Labor Day weekend, I write to thank you for your hard work to prepare for the return of all our students. From the canvassing leading up to the first day to the efforts of staff across the district to safely welcome our students and families back on day one, I am deeply grateful to all of you for what you do on behalf of our youth.