No. 19 Penn State (0-0) at No. 12 Wisconsin (0-0), Saturday at noon EDT (FOX). Line: Wisconsin by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Penn State 10-9. Penn State is aiming to beat Wisconsin for a fifth straight time. Wisconsin's last victory in the series was a 45-7 blowout at Madison in 2011. Wisconsin is seeking to win a home opener for the 26th consecutive season, which ties Oklahoma for the second-longest such streak among Football Bowl Subdivision programs. Florida has won 31 straight home openers. Penn State wants to start this season off right after losing its first five games last year.