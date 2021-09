Across the State, the Department of Health reported a little more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. From the newly reported cases, 182 were from our area. Centre County leads local totals with 40 new cases, Huntingdon is behind that adding 38 cases, and Clearfield has 23. Both Cambria and Somerset have 22. There are 11 new cases in Jefferson County, 9 in Elk, 8 in Blair, 7 in Bedford, and Cameron County reports 2 new cases.