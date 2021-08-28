Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hall County, GA

United Way 2021 campaign kickoff event will be virtual

Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Aug. 28—United Way of Hall County is back with its annual campaign kickoff fundraiser to bring the community together and help those in need. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Society
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#United Way 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy