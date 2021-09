BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 22-year-old man is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old Broomfield man. The victim, Michael Lewis, allegedly confronted the suspect, Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, in a parking lot on the morning of Aug. 25 after seeing him trying to get into unlocked vehicles. (credit: Broomfield Police) Neighbors reported hearing gunfire, and responding officers found Lewis with a gunshot wound to his face. According to the arrest affidavit, investigators were able to access Ring doorbell video from a neighbor. They say the video shows two vehicles driving around Sunridge Circle in Broomfield. People would get out of each...