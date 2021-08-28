Cancel
WATCH: Friday Night Frenzy, Week 0

By Nick Kuzma
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For the season opener, fans were treated to a State Championship rematch. The Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week saw Thunder Basin make the trip from Gillette to Cheyenne to face the East High Thunderbirds. The T-Birds came flying out of the gates and led 28-0 in the 2nd Quarter, but the Bolts came back to win 39-34. Below are other final scores from around Wyoming and attached is the full-version of Week 0′s Friday Night Frenzy.

