Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 22:52:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH SATURDAY Rain has become heavier across the region Friday evening, and will persist into Saturday morning before easing. The heaviest rainfall will fall between late Friday evening and around 10 AM Saturday morning. We are expecting 1 to 2 inches plus of rainfall across the region. A few locations could see daily record rainfall amounts. River and lakes will see rises into Saturday, but no flooding is expected. In addition, strong, gusty winds of 45 mph will continue to batter the southern Panhandle through early Saturday morning before easing. Expect breezy conditions in the north but winds should not be as strong as across the south.