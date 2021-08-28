Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 22:52:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Misty Fjords; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH SATURDAY Rain has become heavier across the region Friday evening, and will persist into Saturday morning before easing. The heaviest rainfall will fall between late Friday evening and around 10 AM Saturday morning. We are expecting 1 to 2 inches plus of rainfall across the region. A few locations could see daily record rainfall amounts. River and lakes will see rises into Saturday, but no flooding is expected. In addition, strong, gusty winds of 45 mph will continue to batter the southern Panhandle through early Saturday morning before easing. Expect breezy conditions in the north but winds should not be as strong as across the south.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Cape Decision#Inner Channels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy