Bwipo's mid-season roleswap to jungle allowed Fnatic to reach previously unattainable heights

League of Legends gamers can kick off September the right way by scoring themselves a new skin courtesy of Prime Gaming. As part of the collaboration, Prime Gaming customers can redeem themselves a free mystery skin shard for use in League of Legends today, and if you missed the previous two, you can grab them before they’re gone as well. Mystery skin shard 24 launched today, but there are 12 more coming over the next several months, concluding with the drop on Jan. 10.