Bwipo's mid-season roleswap to jungle allowed Fnatic to reach previously unattainable heights
When Fnatic was eliminated from the 2021 League of Legends European Championship Spring Playoffs in a lower bracket sweep at the hands of FC Schalke 04 Esports, it was a punctuation mark on one of the darker sentences in the organization's history. The last time Fnatic finished 5th in the post-season was in the spring of 2016, a year in which the squad go on to miss the League of Legends World Championship for only the second time in Fnatic's history as an organization.www.invenglobal.com
Comments / 0