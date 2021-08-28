Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Boldly Patterned Summer Streetwear

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaces+Faces introduces its latest collection, which is designed for the Spring/Summer 2021, marking the last instalment for the season. It is full of bold designs along with essentials for a wide range and versatile styling options. The most notable piece to join the seasonal collection is the highly anticipated jeans...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Streetwear#Graffiti#Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Tactile Technical Footwear Designs

Paria Farzaneh and Converse work in collaboration once again, following its Number 6 collection that launched last year. The two are not strangers to one another, and this time around, they highlight the Converse Pro Leather X2 sneaker model. It follows a new angle that spotlights function above all else, delivering basketball capabilities that are elevated to tactile sensibilities.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Learn How to Make It in Streetwear With Jeff Staple

All-around creative Jeff Staple is joining Complex for a free webinar this week. The fireside chat is part of Streetwear Essentials, a skills-building online program from Parsons School of Design and Complex that features a range of leading creatives from across the world of streetwear. “So you wanna start a...
ApparelFast Casual

The Halal Guys drops line of streetwear

The Halal Guys has created a streetwear capsule collection featuring outerwear, tees and accessories. In partnership with Lafayette and Privilege New York, the NYC-based chain that started as a street food vendor in 1990, used its street smarts as an inspiration to create a fashion-forward line of streetwear that allows fans to represent their favorite fast-casual chain in style, Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys and son of The Halal Guys' co-founder, said in a company press release.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Chinese Dynasty-Honoring Streetwear

CLOT introduces the NEW DYNASTY collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season, honoring the rich history of Chinese tradition and its heritage. Specifically, it celebrates the pride of Chinese youth culture, led by Edison Chen, co-founder and the creative director of the brand. It was originally debuted back in March...
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Streetwear Takes Center Stage on The Hype

Rikki Hughes, the producer of HBO Max’s new streetwear competition show The Hype, can hardly believe her program is the first of its kind. “You have television shows about Alaska fishing,” she says. Meanwhile, streetwear—only one of the dominant forces in contemporary fashion, and the obsession of every advertiser’s dreamed-about 18-to-34 demographic—hasn’t yet had its moment on TV. Now, though, streetwear is getting what might be its very first dedicated show in The Hype: a series that takes the successful format of Project Runway and Amazon’s Making the Cut and piles it high with hoodies and all-over prints.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Elevated Colorful Fall Streetwear

Streetwear label OBEY works in collaboration with Montreal-based photographer Frankie Perez to showcase its latest collection designed for the Fall 2021 season. All of the pieces are shot in New York by Perez, capturing the energetic spirit of the designs. The elevated streetwear staples prepare for the season and the...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Eco-Friendly Patterned Sleepwear

Printfresh is a pajama, loungewear, and stationery woman-owned brand dedicated to providing eco-friendly designs to customers. The label's founder, Amy Voloshin, spent 15 years designing prints for the fashion industry. Inspired by plants, animals, and home decor, the unique pieces are designed by Printfresh's in-house team. The brand recently relaunched...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Floral Patterned Basketball Shoes

Nike's LeBron 18 Low sneaker model gets a brand new design and colorway update with the introduction of the Psychic Blue colorway. The shoe boasts floral prints throughout the brightly colored uppers and does not compromise the performance of the construction on the basketball courts. The shoe has Psychic Blue...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Retro Jersey-Inspired Streetwear

The new 'Mitchell & Ness x mastermind JAPAN' capsule collection draws inspiration from vintage sportswear looks while remaining distinctly contemporary. The collaboration leverages the Japanese fashion brand's signature black in a variety of old-school silhouettes including windbreakers, tearaway track pants, and t-shirt jerseys. Most of the collection's items include mastermind JAPAN's iconic embroidered 'mastermind' branding and skull logo. Other items offered in the collection include big face logo shorts and a dark, alpine green legacy football jersey.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Floral-Printed Patterned Sneakers

Liberty of London is a heritage English pattern and special fabric maker, and recently, it drops a special iteration of the notable PUMA Basket sneaker model. The classic shoe sees a crisp upper adorned in pink and floral patterning, blended together with the expertise of Liberty of London. It has...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

The Patta Story: Community First, Streetwear & Sneakers Second

We just dropped Patta's AW21 collection. Shop it here. Patta is just one of those brands. You know it, you respect it, you wanna be a part of it. But to judge Patta by its cool sneaker collabs and apparel releases would be missing the point. Since Edson Sabajo and Guillaume ​“Gee” Schmidt established it 16 years ago, the Dutch label has intrinsically woven community into its DNA whether that means creating a local summer school, partnering with Black Panther artist Emory Douglas, or dropping an EP with Conway The Machine and Alchemist. You might know Patta for clothes, but just making them has never been the mission.
Apparelhypebeast.com

ARKET Rewrites the Codes of Sportswear For Fall 2021 Activewear Capsule

ARKET has built on its Spring/Summer 2021 activewear capsule by unveiling this season’s release, in which it aims to rewrite the codes of sportswear and blur the line between performance and everyday wear. The Swedish label has focused on delivering apparel and accessories that suit both leisure and active practices,...
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

2 Moncler 1952 Man | Collection Inspired By "Resting Out"

Knitted tracksuits, outdoor slippers and skirts wrapped around the hips as casually as a bath towel, all make up the 2 Moncler 1952 Man collection, which also draws inspiration from the city of Tokyo. Zambon also zoned in on cult brands And Wander and Suicoke, known for progressive outdoor wear and shoes respectively, helping to create a wardrobe that not only catches the eye, but champions comfort as well.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Eminem and Streetwear Designer Millinsky Share New Merch Collaboration

Eminem debuted a new collection of clothing that references the highlights of his career. The Detroit native teased the capsule on Wednesday, with a clip of models wearing the pieces, soundtracked to the Music To Be Murdered By: Side B song “Discombobulated.” “Let’s take ‘em back / In time,” Em wrote, letting his fans know that the pieces are a collaboration with streetwear designer Millinsky.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Bed J.W. Ford Men’s Spring 2022

For his first Tokyo Fashion Week show in three years, Shinpei Yamagishi chose a traditional Japanese garden as his venue. Models paraded among the trees, and pond, passing over bridges and up a stone staircase in the process. The rain that had fallen throughout the day let up just in time for the show, but a slight fog lent a moody vibe that complemented the live guitar, violin and vocal music.

Comments / 0

Community Policy