The top September 2021 toys provide a look at some of the toys that will be at the top of wish lists come the holiday season. To support kids during the back-to-school season and beyond, brands are releasing playthings that are focused on providing extra inspiration and encouragement when it comes to making friends, building confidence and creative self-expression. With options for kids of all ages, some of these fun ideas include the Disney ily 4EVER Fashion Dolls and the Thomas & Friends Friendship Set, both of which have the potential to help ease kids back into in-person classes and face-to-face interactions with their peers.