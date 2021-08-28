Cancel
Denim Tonal Casual Sneakers

By Amy Duong
TrendHunter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas Original joins forces with atmos Tokyo on a brand new Denim Pack that is not as it seems. The collection updates the ZX 8000 sneaker and the iconic Superstar sneaker. Notably, the ZX 8000 shoe is not actually made from denim materials, it simply boasts the tonal visuals of denim.

